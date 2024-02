The popular drama series Doree on COLORS has captured the hearts of viewers with its impactful storytelling, tracing the emotional journey of six-year-old Doree, portrayed by the talented Mahi Bhanushali. As the show marks its 100th episode milestone, fans are in for a rollercoaster ride filled with unexpected twists and revelations. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV serials audience can watch after the reality show ends

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Doree: Here's how the new TV show is raising awareness around girl child, one episode at a time

Upcoming story in Doree

Unfolding in the current storyline, Doree is on a mission to gather evidence from Anand to expose Kailashi Devi, portrayed by Sudhaa Chandran, as the culprit behind her father's demise. Amidst her quest for justice, Doree encounters a wounded dog at the ghat, showcasing her compassionate nature. However, her world is turned upside down when Maai, revealed as Kailashi Devi, sabotages Doree's efforts. Will Doree succeed in unmasking Kailashi's true identity? Also Read - Doree Exclusive: Amar Upadhyay shares his experience of working with TV's iconic villain Sudha Chandran

Trending Now

Sudhaa Chandran on the success of Doree

Expressing her joy on the show's success, Sudhaa Chandran shares, "Portraying Kailashi Devi in Doree has been a fulfilling experience. Reaching the 100th episode milestone is a testament to the audience's love and support. The show not only entertains but also sheds light on important social issues, highlighting the long road to progress." Similarly, Amar Upadhyay expresses gratitude towards the viewers and the creators for making 'Doree' a memorable journey.

Mahi Bhanushali, reflecting on her time on the show, expresses gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside talented actors and the overwhelming support from the audience. As Doree continues to captivate audiences, viewers can look forward to more drama and excitement in the upcoming episodes.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Don't miss the captivating journey of Doree airing every Monday to Sunday at 9:00 pm exclusively on COLORS.