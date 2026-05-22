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'Drama queen': Rubina Dilaik ROASTS Orry after his 'ignored by Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants' claim sparks buzz online

Rubina Dilaik hilariously called Orry a 'drama queen' after he claimed Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants ignored and isolated him during the South Africa shoot.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 22, 2026 4:46 PM IST
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Orry, a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, recently said that the other competitors "ignored" and "isolated" him. Now, when media outlets questioned the veracity of Orry's allegation that the other competitors ignored him, Orry found the article himself. Following Orry's storyline, Rubina Dilaik posted a video outlining the circumstances.

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Rubina posted a video of Orry, showing the Free Press Journal post in which they cited his comments about being "isolated" by the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 candidates. When Rubina asked Orry, "What is that?" he replied, "See they all are enjoying without me," referring to the article.

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Rubina labels Orry as Drama Queen

Reacting to Orry’s claims of being isolated, Rubina said, "Orry, you are such a drama queen." She further added, "I open my phone and this guy is all over the internet saying that he is being ignored."

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Orry's sarcastic reply to Jasmine Bhasin

Rubina then requested Jasmin Bhasin to respond to the issue. Jasmin turned around and stated, "That's a narrative because he (Orry) is making a beautiful reel about how amazing all of us are." Orry answered sarcastically to both of them, stating, "How amazing that you all are ignoring me." He also pointed out that, although the other participants were dancing and having fun on the bus, no one invited him to join them. Rubina then informed him that she would make him perform and request the song to be broadcast.

Did Farrhana Bhatt ignore Rubina?

Later, Rubina aimed her camera toward Farrhana Bhatt to see how she would respond, but Farrhana was ignorant of them. When she didn't answer, Rubina joked, "Ye to bhot hi busy hai, ye apna dekh rahi hai."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

One of the most eagerly awaited reality shows of 2026 is Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Although the producers have not yet revealed a formal start date, the stunt-based program is predicted to debut on television in June of that year. The forthcoming season, which will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, has already generated a lot of excitement due to rumours that a number of well-known celebrities will be joining the cast. After apparently taking a short hiatus in 2025, the program is currently preparing for a spectacular return, with filming scheduled to start in Cape Town, South Africa, in May 2026. According to reports, Colors TV and JioHotstar will broadcast Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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