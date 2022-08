Drashti Dhami is one of the popular television actresses in the industry. However, she keeps her personal life low-key and doesn't let her private life come out in public. And there are many times she has been offered to be a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and more, earlier a lot of TV biggies like Sidharth Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan and more have participated in the Bigg Boss show and even managed to win the title except Hina Khan. While Drashti Dhami will never participate in reality shows and she finally opens up on the real reason.

Drashti who was last in a historic web series The Empire along with Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea, spoke about why reality shows are not her cup of tea. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, she said, " It takes a lot of courage to live with people you don’t know for so many days, and I don’t think I have the bandwidth to do that. Like even when I go on my outdoors, or even if I go on a long holiday, I think after a few days I want to come back home to all my people. So I don’t think I can do that. And Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am just way too scared to do it. I don’t think I am okay to deal with reptiles crawling on me. I don’t mind the stunt part of it, but I can’t do the reptile bit for sure."

Drashti has been offered reality shows many times and she often rejected them due to this quite valid reason. If reports are to be believed, Drashti has been offered a whopping amount but she chose to say NO. While the actress's fans will be disheartened by this news but we are sure Drashti will keep them entertained with her choice of work.