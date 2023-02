While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said that she is waiting for confirmation from Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki. When Priyanka came out of Bigg Boss 16, she was told by Salman Khan to meet Shah Rukh Khan and was only thankful for everything he did for her. But now Priyanka has tight-lipped on her being part of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film and has claimed of waiting to know everything concrete about whether she has the offer or not. Ans bowman insider reveals that not only Priyanka but even Ankit Gupta has been approached for a small role in Dunki and they might get an offer to play the role of a couple in the film that is based on the plight of the Punjabi's survival in Canada. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta express disappointment over MC Stan’s win; says he was sleeping two and half months in the show [Watch video]

However, nothing concrete has happened, and we too are waiting for the star couple Priyanka and Ankit to speak about any offer from Rajkummar Hirani for Dunki. While BollywoodLife got in touch with Ankit Gupta to know if he has been approached by the makers of Dunki. He said he has no idea about it. The Bigg Boss 16 fame didn't deny any offer but said he had no idea about it. When later asked if he would do such a role when offered, Ankit said, "I can decide only after knowing the role".

Priyanka a Chaha Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are the most loved Jodi and they are extremely popular in the Punjab side last evening PCC was also spotted outside Rajkummar Hirani's office, well one can only expect good news and if Ankit Gupta is also appreciated then will be the double bonanza for the fans. Ankit Gupta is right now seen in Junooniyat and he is extremely good, while Priyanka is seen doing an office visits of the producers and her fans are eagerly waiting for an exciting announcement.