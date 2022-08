Duranga actress 's entry into the OTT space has been a successful one. She got great reviews for her work in Empire, and those who have seen Duranga have praised her performance as detective Ira. The actress was last seen on a TV show as Nandini in . The show dealt with the subject of domestic abuse and an extra marital affair. Fans of Drashti Dhami will remember how badly she was trolled by a section of the public on social media. The actress delivered a good performance but some people could not just distinguish between reel and real. Also Read - Duranga: Drashti Dhami reveals why she did not watch the original Flower Of Evil [Exclusive]



In an EXCLUSIVE chat, she told us, "I was not affected by the hate. It was a tough character, and I really had to give my all to the scenes. I truly enjoyed it as an actor. Nandini was a very emotionally taxing character." When we asked her about how some complained about the show spoiling the moral fabric of viewers, she said, "But such situations do arise in society. Extramarital affairs and adultery does take place," she quipped. Well, the friendship between Aditi Dev Sharma and she is intact as the former came for the special screening of Duranga.

Drashti Dhami has has a long career on TV. We also asked her which show of hers does she feel is best for the web. The actress said it would be and she would not mind reprising the role. We hope that producer Saurabh Tewari is listening to this, and quickly decides on a digital adaptation of the superhit emotional drama. of Kundali Bhagya and played the male leads on that show.