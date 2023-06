Eid-Al-Adha or Bakri Eid is being celebrated all over India. Celebrities are also wishing fans on this occasion. Sumbul Touqeer also took to social media to greet her fans. The actress' large fandom got a chance to see the new member of her family, her six-year-old step sister. We can see that she put a picture with her father's new wife, Niloufer but the lady has refrained from showing her face. It is a back profile with both the girls hugging her. The two sisters are dressed in new traditional wear. While Saniya Touqeer is in a pastel blue printed suit, Sumbul Touqeer is seen in a black sleeveless suit. They have worn mehendi as per the tradition. The actress avoided it we guess she has a shoot going on now. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer Khan applies henna, sings songs as her father is all set to marry for the second time [Watch]

Eid-Ul-Adha aap sabhi ko mubarak ho, ? pic.twitter.com/dEAvlu11on — touqeer (@papatouqeer) June 29, 2023

This is the first time that she has posted pics with her. We always see her clicks with Saniya and Papa Touqeer. The two sisters had been insisting that their dad remarry for a long time. Their elder uncle (Bade Papa) was the one who found a match for Hasan Touqeer Khan. She is a divorcee with a six-year-old child from her first marriage. The two girls felt that he needed a companion in his life after being alone for such a long time. Also Read - Ayesha Singh, Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shivangi Joshi and more TV celebs who ruled Instagram this week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

The actress has put a number of pics from the wedding ceremony of Hasan Touqeer Khan and Niloufer. But she did not put clicks of his new wife. Both the sisters wore sarees for the Nikaah. Sumbul's mother separated from her father when she was six. They stayed in touch when she was also in Delhi but later she changed her location. The two sisters came to Mumbai with their father who worked as a artistic choreographer. Also Read - After Sumbul Touqeer Khan, her father opens up about his wedding; says, 'Ghabrahat ho rahi hai'

Trending Now

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has worked as a child artiste on many shows. She was a part of Article 15 as well. But it was Imlie that changed her fortunes. The audience was impressed with her pitch perfect performance as a village girl who unintendedly falls in love with a city journalist Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani). Her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan left people in awe. They two were great buddies but things look confused of late.