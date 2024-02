Bigg Boss house is known for many things. The fights and drama make up for the majority part of the show but fans have also got to see romance unfolding in the house. There have been many couples who have found love in Bigg Boss house. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia who were a part of Bigg Boss 14 found love in each other inside the show. Their love bloomed and they continued to set some major relationship goals. However, after two years of being together, Eijaz and Pavitra Punia have now parted ways. The duo has confirmed their breakup. Also Read - Pavitra Punia reveals she was struggling with thoughts of suicide after Bigg Boss 14; calls it the darkest phase of life

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have THIS to say about their split

To Times of India, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia confirmed that they are no more a couple. The actress commented that there is a shelf-life to everything and maybe relationships have it too. She revealed that they parted ways a few months ago and that she wishes him well. Pavitra added that she respects him a lot but their relationship did not last. On the other hand, Eijaz Khan opened up saying that he hopes and wishes that Pavitra finds love and success. She will be in his duas. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 star Eijaz Khan dismisses rumours of breakup with Pavitra Punia; couple to marry soon?

Know the reason behind Eijaz and Pavitra's breakup

Talking about the reason behind their split, the report mentions that Pavitra and Eijaz parted ways due to compatibility issues. The couple was living together in their Malad home. However, now Eijaz has moved out of the house while Pavitra is still residing in it. After Bigg Boss 17, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan often shared pictures on social media together. The images still have a place on their social media walls. Post the show, fans were anticipating that the couple will tie the knot and settle in matrimony, however, it seems destiny had something else planned.

Last, Eijaz Khan was a part of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan directed by Atlee. He played the role of Vijay Sethupathi aka Kalee Gaikwad's brother in the film.