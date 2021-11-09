Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are one of the hottest couples of TV town. The two started off rather slowly but as months progressed it has become evident that they are madly in love. Eijaz Khan who confessed that he thought he did end up lonely for the rest of his life seems totally besotted by his lady love. We can see that his heart is full of adoration for the gorgeous Pavitra Punia. The two were seen recently at an event in the city. The two did not care for the paps or public and went all out with their PDA. In fact, they gave the cameraman a moment when Eijaz Khan swept Pavitra Punia in his arms like a real hero. Also Read - FIR filed against Rahul Vaidya-Bhoomi Trivedi for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in their song Garbe Ki Raat

We can see Pavitra Punia feeling a bit embarrassed here. She digs her face in his neck. He also kisses her. But social media felt the outpour of love was a little extra. A user commented, "Drame dono.....privacy bhi rakhlo thoda sa.....love se jyada overacting chal raha hai," while another person wrote, "Gosh why always so extra in front of the paps!!!" One of the funniest comments was, "Jhula jhula khel rhe hai."

In fact, there were rumours that the two might get married soon. However, they have denied the news. It seems Pavitra Punia's parents met Eijaz Khan in Delhi. Eijaz Khan said he felt awkward initially but her parents made him comfortable. The two are now in a live-in.