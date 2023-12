Fans experienced some heartbreak when Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana announced that they are ending their relationship. The couple cited religious differences as the reason why they could not take their love story to the marriage altar. Now, rumours are coming that Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's love story is going through a rough patch. The two met on Bigg Boss 14 and were drawn to one another. Eijaz Khan who had been single for many years found a soulmate in Pavitra Punia. After some hesitance, they admitted their feelings for each other on the show. Also Read - Karan Kundrra to Karan Singh Grover: TV celebs who allegedly cheated on their partners

Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia headed for a split

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are living together in Malad for three years. While they have not separated, it seems their life has not been blissful in past few months. While Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are trying to sort things out, they are struggling. This has been reported by Times Now. It seems the couple is trying to stabilize their relationship but things are proving to be hard. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were keen to marry. There were rumours of a marriage in 2023. It seems the two wanted a grand wedding but one with a degree of spontaneity.

Eijaz Khan had said that he would love to have his whole family together under one roof for his wedding. He said he was keen for marriage. The couple also hinted that they might ditch an elaborate wedding for simple nuptials.