Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's news of splitting is certainly the most shocking update of today for the social media. The couple who met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 fell in love and dated for around three years. In fact, the duo event got engaged and often spoke about their marriage plans publicly. Their PDA pictures on their respective social media handle further made us believe that they are destined to be together forever. However, speculations are strong that the couple has parted ways. Just like Eijaz and Pavitra we list down other television couple whose separation made us rethink about the concept of love.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia headed for separation after three blissful years?

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood

Also Read - Karan Kundrra to Karan Singh Grover: TV celebs who allegedly cheated on their partners

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood bonded because Divya's ex Priyank Sharma and Varun's ex Benafsha Soonawalla started dating each other. As both of them were betrayed by their respective partners they found solace in each other. However, in 2022, Divya announced her break up with Varun. She received a lot of flak as in the same year she got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar, a businessman and restaurateur. Divya and Apurva are all set to marry next year. People believe that Divya ditched Varun as she was already in love with Apurva while she was dating Varun. Also Read - Jawan: Eijaz Khan reveals how superstar Shah Rukh Khan makes everyone feel special after a hard day's work

Trending Now

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Back then Himanshi was already in a relationship. However, Asim fell for her and expressed his love despite knowing that she is in a relationship. Himanshi soon got evicted from the show while Asim was still there. She however was brought back for few days in Bigg Boss 13 where she revealed that she has parted ways with her partner as she too has feelings for Riaz. Thus began the love story of Asim and Himanshi. The duo never believed in displaying their love on social media and public events. Himanshi and Asim who recently took an international trip shocked everyone when they announced they have parted ways because of their religious differences.

Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi

Till date no one knows what went wrong between Television most loved couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi. Like Ankita and Sushant, Rithvik and Asha too met each other on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. After dating for almost six years, the duo announced their separation in 2020. The news of their breakup was definitely hard to digest as they were the most fun-loving couple one has ever seen. The good part is that neither Asha nor Rithvik ever spoke ill about each other on social media or public platforms.

Watch this video below:

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput

Forget about fans even Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande would have never thought that they will part aways. The couple met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta in 2009. While Ankita continued doing Television projects, Sushant started his Bollywood career. In 2014 rumours were rife that due to family pressure the duo has secretly got married however this was denied by both Ankita and Sushant. In 2016 the couple broke up after dating seven years. While Sushant who passed away in 2020 never spoke about the reason behind their breakup, Ankita later revealed that Sushant wanted to focus on his Bollywood career and hence he walked out of the relationship.

Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Another failed love story from the reality show Bigg Boss, Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon met on the sets of Bigg Boss 7. Kushal was drawn towards Gauhar's strong personality while Gauhar liked spending time with Kushal. The relationship sustained for a year and in 2014 Kushal announced his separation from Gauhar. While neither Gauhar nor Kushal ever mentioned the reason behind their breakup, it was said that Kushal's family had issues with Gauhar's religion.

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra met each other in 2006 on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. After dating for almost eight years the couple announce their separation in the year 2015. Speculations were strong that while dating Divyanka, Sharad was secretly having a fling with his Maharna Pratap costar Rachna Parulkar. Divyanka was devasted when she got to know about Sharad's betrayal and hence, she decided to end their relationship.

Break ups are one of the most painful emotions which almost everyone goes through in their life. But some relationship when they don't work it takes you back by surprise. The above couple's separation left their ardent fans in shock as for them they were the true definition of ideal couple.