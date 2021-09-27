Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been going strong ever since Bigg Boss 14 got over. People had not expected their love story to last but the are indeed going strong, and even thinking of a future together. The two recently visited the Jim Corbett National Park in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand. On the way, they stopped at Delhi and met Pavitra Punia's family. Eijaz Khan had already met her brother who works in Pune. This was his first time with her folks. He revealed that he was damn nervous. Eijaz Khan told The Times Of India, "I had already met her brother in Mumbai. So this time, I met her mom and her dad. We spent some time together, and they were very welcoming. I didn’t feel that I was meeting them for the first time, probably because they have seen too much of me in Bigg Boss."

The actor further said that he was so nervous that his palms began sweating and he told Pavitra to fill in the awkward silences in between. He told the paper, "It was nice, but next time I will open up a bit more. I had sweaty palms and was a little awkward. But I had already told Pavitra that if there are awkward silences, jump in and start talking."

Pavitra Punia has revealed that her mom gets a bit worried as they belong to different religions. She told The Times Of India, "My mom is a little worried because it is a completely different culture. So my mother keeps telling me to first know each other well and understand each other. On the other hand, my father is very chilled out, he is like a live-in, I don’t mind, but before taking that big step, know each other well and be sure if you want to spend the rest of your life together. Eijaz is also of the same mindset because he also knows that the religion is different."