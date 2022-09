Ekta Kapoor has fallen into legal trouble for her web series named 'XXX' (Season- 2). Some reports claim a Bihar court in Begusarai has issued an arrest warrant against Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor due to her being a producer of the same show. The reports claim that the mother and daughter have hurt the sentiments of the soldier's family members by insulting them through their web series XXX - season 2. Reports suggest Vikas Kumar a judge in the court has issued the warrant based on the complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. Shambhu Kumar in his complaint in 2020 -almost two years ago had alleged that the series 'XXX' season featured a lot of objectionable scenes related to soldiers' wives which will hurt the sentiments of the people connected to this service. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor removes Disha Patani plans to cast Ananya Panday or Nushrratt Bharuccha for her ambitious film KTina?

As per reports, the advocate of Shambhu Kumar in their statement against Ekta said, " The series was aired on ALT Balaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms", said Hrishikesh Pathak. The statement further reads, " The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them".

We wonder how Eta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor will tackle this. This adult content on XXX season 2 has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs, while many have raised their objection over it. Talking about Ekta, she is one of the most popular producers in the industry and is the one who started the trend of TV daily soaps in India and today it has become a rage.