Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi set the screens and TV sets on fire with their stunning chemistry in the blockbuster Pakistani drama, Tere Bin. The show recorded the highest viewership when it was on air. It is also one of the most-watched Pakistani TV shows across the globe. As per reports, Tere Bin has a record of 2297 million views on YouTube. And just last year, the makers of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi starrer Tere Bin announced that a season 2 is in the making. And recently, rumours of Ekta Kapoor allegedly remaking Tere Bin in India spread like wildfire. The makers of the OG show have reacted to the same.

Ekta Kapoor to remake Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi starrer Tere Bin in India?

Rumours are going wild that Ekta Kapoor has allegedly decided to make Pakistani drama. It is said that the TV Czarina intends to acquire rights from the makers to produce the same. However, there has been no confirmation about Ekta remaking the show or even seeking the rights for a remake. These reports are just conjectures for now. However, Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi starrer show Tere Bin makers have released an official statement on the same. Also Read - Tere Bin beauty Yumna Zaidi reveals if her rivals were jealous post her win at recent awards; shares her tip to deal with negative people

Tere Bin makers release an official statement after Ekta Kapoor remake reports go wild

Abdullah Kadwani, one of the producers of Pakistani TV show Tere Bin took to his official social media handles and dropped a statement. He expressed gratefulness for the success that the show has achieved not just in Pakistan but all across the globe. He expresses pride for the international recognition and acclaim Tere Bin has received and feels that it has paved the way for Pakistani industry on a global scale. Also Read - Tere Bin 2 actor Wahaj Ali drops a pic with an 'empty chair'; netizens claim it for Yumna Zaidi aka Meerab [Check Reactions]

Abdullah Kadwani has heard about the rumours of Ekta Kapoor remaking the show. He did not take the popular TV producer's name but addressed the rumours, acknowledging the unofficial reports. However, he reveals that no consent or permission has been sought from the producers or the channel in this matter. He emphasizes the importance of getting hold of rights before remaking any content and expects the same to happen in the case of Tere Bin as well.

Ekta Kapoor has not reacted to these rumours or reports yet.