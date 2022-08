The boycott of Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha has hit the industry's people very hard and they are all in the dilemma that if Aamir Khan's film will not work at the box office then what will happen to their films? While many feels from the injury are urging people to stop this boycott trend as every actor and filmmaker works insanely hard to make a film with the army of people. And now the latest one to express her shock over Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha boycott is TV's OG queen Ekta Kapoor. Also Read - Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection beats Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan

Ekta Kapoor says why you cannot boycott Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Ekta Kapoor reminded people who cannot boycott these Khans because they have given the sure b of business. In her interaction with Navbharat Times Ekta said, " It is so strange we are boycotting the very people who have given the best of business in the industry. All the Khans in the industry ( , Salman Khan), and especially Aamir Khan are legends. We cannot boycott them. Aamir Khan can never be boycotted, the soft ambassador Aamir Khan can not be boycotted."

After Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha boycott, people have been strongly demanding to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan and many more films. And one only wonder show this boycott culture will stop as it has become extremely concerning. While there were reports that Aamir Khan too is in a state of shock with the immense loss of the film, the producers of the film rubbished these reports and claimed that the film is still running in the theatre and there is no question of occurring loss. On the 6th day of the release, Laal Singh Chaddha has managed to mint 48 crore so far and that makes the lowest rating film of Aamir Khan after Mela.