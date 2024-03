Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 but has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Post the show ended, Elvish has been a part of many controversies. The Gurgaon Police booked him after he and his friends physically assaulted another YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern in a mall in Gurgaon. Their fight video went viral on the internet and people trolled Elvish. A lot is being said about this matter and people have different angles about who is wrong. Some feel Sagar purposely shows Elvish in a bad light and Elvish had revealed in a video that he hit Sagar because he said that he would burn his parents alive. Elvish Yadav said he would not tolerate anyone abusing his parents and hence lost his cool. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 3: After spat with Elvish Yadav, Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur confirmed for the show along with THESE two YouTubers

He also revealed Sagar abuses his fans as well on social media. Sagar had made a derogatory video after Elvish and Munawar Faruqui's video together went viral. He had said that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is not a true Sanatani as he claimed to be. However, now the fight has been solved.

Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern resolve their differences

A YouTuber named Rajat Dalal took the initiative to resolve the differences. Elvish, Sagar and Rajat went live on Instagram and announces the things have been solved. Elvish said that things are fine between them and Sagar aka Maxtern also clarified that there was a misunderstanding and he was manipulated.

He said he was manipulated by someone and he will not take the person's name but that made him go against Elvish. Rajat Dalal also said that none of them should be fighting because of some random person.

Elvish then took to Instagram to share a picture with Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern and wrote, "Ek Ghar Mai Bartan Hote Hai. Bajege toa sahi. Bhaichara On Top."

Aly Goni takes a dig at Elvish and Sagar's fight

While the fight was going on, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni took a dig at Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur. Aly shared that this fight happened because some people are trying to get into Bigg Boss. He wrote, "Guys relax yeh sab bas biggboss ke audition chal rahe hai…"

Post this, reports of Sagar Thakur being confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 3 started doing rounds.

After this fight between Elvish and Sagar, Elvish's friend from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani unfollowed him on social media.