Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is in the news. Recently, a report came that Elvish and his associates were taken into police custody as 20 ml of Snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were found from them that including 5 cobra, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, 1 Rat Snake. It was alleged that Elvish and his associates used these snake venoms for rave parties. This happened after police raided a rave party in Noida's Sector 49 last evening where five people were arrested who used to supply these snake venoms.

They also reportedly told the police that Elvish used these snakes for his videos. It was Maneka Gandhi's NGO who had lodged a complaint after which the police raided. However, it was being reported that Elvish has not yet been arrested but his five associates have been taken to the police station. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Elvish Yadav clarifies

Now, Elvish Yadav has given a clarification about whatever happened. He posted a video on his Instagram handle to clarify that he is not involved in anything like this.

In his video, Elvish said that he got up in the morning and heard all the allegations that were made against him. He said that all these allegations are fake and there is no truth in all that is being said about him. He said that he is still ready to cooperate with the UP police.

Elvish also requested the UP police, the CM of UP that if they find even 0.1 % involvement on him in this case, he is ready to take the responsibility. He also requested the media not to publish or show anything without any proof and if they do not have any proof they should not spoil his name.

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi calls for Elvish's arrest immediately

After Elvish Yadav clarified, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi whose NGO filed the complaint against Elvish said that they have been keeping a watch on Elvish for a long time as he uses snakes in his videos and then they found that he sells snake venom. She spoke to the media and said that this is a grade 1 crime and he can go in jail for seven years.

She added that King cobras die when their venom is taken out as the venom is used for their digestion and there are very few cobras and pythons in the country. She said that it is a crime to own them, catch them or use them. She also said that if Elvish is innocent then why is he absconding then.

As per the complaint filed by People For Animals, the NGO run by Maneka Gandhi, they contacted Elvish and asked him to organise a rave party and get King Cobra venom. The complaint said that Elvish gave them Rahul's number who told them that he can organise the venom wherever they want.

Rahul then reached the Sector 51 Banquet hall with the venom and that is where Noida police along with DFO arrested the organisers. The five people arrested named Elvish.

Elvish Yadav reacts to Maneka Gandhi's claims

Elvish took to Twitter to share Maneka Gandhi's video where she made allegations against him. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Shocked To See Such People Sitting On Such Posts. Jis Hisab Se Ilzaam Lagaye Hai madam ne us hisab ki maafi bhi tayar rakhe."

Shocked To See Such People Sitting On Such Posts. Jis Hisab Se Ilzaam Lagaye Hai madam ne us hisab ki maafi bhi tayar rakhe?? https://t.co/jSpaQM0vQs — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 3, 2023

Elvish Yadav will now be seen in Temptation Island India. The show will began from today. Elvish's Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestants Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid are also a part of the show.