Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui were recently seen bonding well at a charity match where many actors and cricketers came under one roof. Munawar was seen clicking a selfie with Elvish Yadav, who happily posed for the lenses. Since the picture has been out, it has been going viral for a whole different set of reasons. Elvish has been slammed over his friendly banter with Munawar at the match and was even questioned about being true to his religion. The trolling has irked Elvish to such an extent that he himself has now addressed the trolls and slammed them for their inappropriate words. Also Read - Rashami Desai reveals why she did not join BFF Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17; says 'I am done...'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ayesha Khan ecstatic to share screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in Lucky Baskhar; here's what she said

Elvish Yadav hits back at trolls who slammed him over his friendly banter with Munawar Faruqui

For those unaware, post his win in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui did his first Instagram live. During the live, Munawar claimed that it broke records for being the live video with the maximum number of viewers. A few hours after Munawar's live, Elvish wrote on his social media handle the word 'Record,' indicating that his Instagram live had way more viewers than that of Munawar Faruqui. From there on, there has been a slight cold war between the two. Hence, when recently the duo was seen bonding, it took their fandoms by surprise. However, amidst all this, Elvish was slammed for bonding with Munawar and was even accused of not being true to his religion. Also Read - Before Shoaib Ibrahim for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, THESE contestants were called fixed winners

Elvish slammed the trolls and stated that how can he appear rude or indulge in a fight at an event which is conducted for a charity match and includes such big personalities. Elvish stated that in reality, he may not like a few things about Munawar, and even Munawar may not like a few things about him, however, that doesn't mean that they will not see eye to eye if they meet at public platforms. Check out the audio below.

#ElvishYadav reply to haters who were abusing him for the cricket match "It was a charity match, everyone was doing everything sportingly, how can anyone expect me to bring personal hate and play spoil sport?. Everyone was chilling so was i. Brilliant answer to haters pic.twitter.com/HsoOjOnMzl — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 7, 2024

Post Bigg Boss OTT 2 win, while Elvish has done a couple of music videos, Munawar Faruqui, post-winning Bigg Boss 17, has expressed his wish to revive his career as a stand-up comedian.