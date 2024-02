Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2. He has a massive fan following and was loved in the show. He became extremely popular after the show and he did many music videos also. However, he landed in trouble when reports of him using snake venom for illegal rave parties came out. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s NGO had filed an FIR against him and Maneka Gandhi shared that they were following Elvish for a long time. Elvish and his five associates have been accused in this case. The case of the snake smuggling and rave party in Noida is being researched. Elvish was being questioned about the proofs that they got. Also Read - Elvish Yadav slap incident: Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal extends full support to his friend; says, 'Not acceptable'

However, Elvish has denied the allegations against him. Now, the new updates have come out. The samples of drugs were handed over by Noida Police to Jaipur FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory). As per the FSL reports, the venom of Cobra and Krait snakes has been found and this can land the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner in trouble. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav slaps a man at a restaurant; fans praise him for THIS reason [Watch Video]

