Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the news for a recent incident wherein he slapped a stranger. The video of Elvish slapping the unknown man has been going viral for a day now. The video has sparked various debates and discussions. In the video, Elvish was seen losing his temper and slapping the man after allegedly being provoked by his derogatory comments about his mother and his family.

Recently, Elvish's friend Anurag Dobhal who was seen in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 has come out in support. Yes, Anurag expressed his support for Elvish on social media and stated that if someone insults someone's mother, then it is right to react strongly. Anurag took to his X handle and wrote, 'Kisi ki maa ko gaali doge toh maar hi kahoge. Asking for selfie's is okay but bypassing derogatory comments for someone's family is not acceptable.

bhai'.

Full support @ElvishYadav bhai — Anurag Dobhal (@uk07rider) February 12, 2024

Elvish later even released a statement explaining the incident and mentioned that he does allow people to take pictures with him. But he said that he will not tolerate derogatory comments made for his family. As per Elvish, the stranger abused his mother and he retaliated by slapping him. The incident happened in the presence of a police officer. He even said that he does not regret his actions and believes he did nothing wrong.

Well, Anurag and Elvish became friends when the former was inside Bigg Boss 17 house. Elvish had supported Anurag during his tough time on the show and encouraged his fans to vote for him. After the show ended, Anurag expressed his gratitude towards Elvish with his tweet. The two even met and shared a reel with their fans.

On the work front, Anurag will be seen in his upcoming music video titled Rangreza. He has collaborated with his Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan. Their music video will be released on February 14.