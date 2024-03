Elvish Yadav has been in the news for all wrong reasons. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was in the news for the snake venom case. The reports of him using snake venom for illegal rave parties came out a few months back. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s NGO had filed an FIR against him and his associates. The case of the snake smuggling in rave party in Noida was being researched about and a few hours back Elvish was arrested in the snake venom case. He was produced before the court and was questioned about the snake venom used. Also Read - Breaking: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Elvish Yadav sent to 14 days of judicial custody

There was no statement from Elvish or his lawyer but now a new update has come out. After the questioning in the court, Elvish has been taken into 14 days of judicial custody. A case under the Wildlife Act was registered against him in Noida and five others. Also Read - After resolving issues with Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern, Elvish Yadav lands in trouble again as PFA Welfare Officer makes serious allegations

Speaking to ANI, DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra said that the case has been filed under Wild Life Protection Act-1972 and Elvish was called for interrogation and was produced before the court by enhancing the sections of the NDPS Act in the said case.

#ElvishYadav has been sent to 14 days judicial custody ??pic.twitter.com/OJKcKStTW5 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 17, 2024

Earlier, Elvish had refuted the rumours of being involved in this case. He said that the rumours are fake and he is not involved in it. Bigg Boss 17 star Anurag Dobhal had also reacted to the news and supported his friend, Elvish. Even now while he was taken into custody, paparazzi asked him if he has confessed being involved in the snake venom case. Elvish said that no. He did not shared anything more about it.