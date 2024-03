Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav currently seems to be in a major trouble. The YouTuber has been arrested by Noida police for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. He was then sent into 14 days of judicial custody. A lot of reports around this case are making way to the internet. Elvish Yadav's fans are in total support of him. No big statement by the police about the investigation has been made yet. Aly Goni, who is a popular TV actor and a ex-Bigg Boss contestant, has reacted to Elvish Yadav case. Also Read - Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner sent to 14 days of judicial custody

Aly Goni feels bad for Elvish Yadav's mother

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Aly Goni actually reacted to the video that showed Elvish Yadav's mother crying. He said that the video broke his heart and that hope she gets to meet her son soon. He also hoped that Elvish Yadav stay away from such controversies in the future. Also Read - Breaking: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

After seeing elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart ?.. I hope she meets her son asap and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future. — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 18, 2024

Earlier, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui reacted to Elvish Yadav's arrest. To Etimes, the comedian said, "I have no idea about this. My phone was switched off. The battery was dead. I don't know how all of these happened." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav apologizes for hurting Hindu sentiments; says 'Hindu dharam k upar 1000 Munawar kurbaan'

As per a report in India Today, a case under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Indian Penal Code sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 284 (negligent conduct related to poison that endangers human safety) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) has been lodged against Elvish Yadav. Earlier, when the controversy broke in the month of November, Elvish Yadav had shared videos on social media blatantly denying that he had anything to do with snake venom supply at the rave parties.

Elvish Yadav is a famous YouTuber and he got more fame with his entry into Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. He became the first ever wildcard contestant to win the show. He got everyone impressed with his 'System' including Alia Bhatt.