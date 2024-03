Elvish Yadav is a famous YouTuber who also won Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the show as a wildcard contestant. Currently, he is trending as his name has been embroiled in a major controversy. In November, there were reports suggesting that Elvish Yadav reportedly supplied snake venom in rave parties. It is a punishable offence. Two days ago, Elvish Yadav got arrested by Noida Police in the same case and investigation is on. He has now been sent into 14 days of judicial custody. There are a lot of reports around his time spent in jail. Also Read - Elvish Yadav snake venom controversy: Aly Goni reacts to video of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's mother crying; 'I hope she...'

All about Elvish Yadav's first night in prison

As per a report in Jagran, Elvish Yadav has been kept in Quarantine barrack and will soon be transferred into general barrack. Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh revealed he was given three blankets on his first night in prison. Elvish Yadav reportedly had a sleepless night as he was quite restless. The report further states that Elvish Yadav was served food from jail menu. He ate Halwa, Puri and vegetables on Sunday night for dinner. On Monday, Elvish Yadav was supposed to meet his family. Report suggests that the other inmates have already started discussing about Elvish Yadav. Also Read - Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner sent to 14 days of judicial custody

Amidst Elvish Yadav's 14 day judicial custody, a video of his father has gone viral on social media saying that his son cannot do something like this. He showcased trust in his son. Also Read - Breaking: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Earlier, when the controversy broke out in November 2023, Elvish Yadav had shared a video on his social media accounts rubbishing all the allegations. He said that he is not involved in supplying of snake venom at rave parties.

Elvish Yadav became a very popular name with his entry into Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. From his Bhaichaara to System, everything about him was loved by the audiences. Post the show, Elvish appeared in music videos and also appeared on the show Temptation Island.