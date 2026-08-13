Elvish Yadav to debut with film Malamaal Weekly 2, says ‘Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha’

Explore all about Elvish Yadav making his acting debut with the movie Malamaal Weekly 2 here. Read ahead to know what Elvish penned down about starting this new chapter below.

Elvish Yadav to debut with film Malamaal Weekly 2, says ‘Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha’

Elvish Yadav is gearing up to finally make his acting debut in Bollywood. Ever since the YouTuber entered Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 as a wildcard entry and won the show, his career has skyrocketed. From being a YouTuber to taking part in reality shows, judging them, and now making his acting debut, Elvish has come a long way.

The popular TV personality is going to make his acting debut with the film Malamaal Weekly 2. Elvish will be starring alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in this sequel. Let’s dive in to see what Elvish’s heartfelt message about his acting debut said below.

Elvish Yadav to debut with film Malamaal Weekly 2

From starting out as a YouTuber to becoming one of the most popular faces of reality shows, Elvish Yadav’s career has reached new heights. Earlier today, the Bigg Boss star took to X, formerly Twitter, to write a heartfelt message about his acting debut. Elvish’s post read, “New film. New journey. ❤️ I came from outside, I had no one in Bollywood. I rose from among you people, and your love has now brought me to the big screen. Whatever I am today, it's because of your love. And because of this very love, I am "MALAMAAL." ❤️? Just keep the love going. ?”

Nayi film. Naya safar. ❤️ Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya.

Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main "MALAMAAL" hu.… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 13, 2026

This is not the first time that Evish has thanked his fans for their constant love and support. A few days ago, Elvish shared another post on X recalling his journey so far. He wrote, “If it wasn’t for you guys, my Bollywood debut would never have been possible. For all these years, I’ve done my best to entertain you, and now I’m stepping into a whole new journey. The most exciting part is that this isn’t just a small cameo, I have a really strong role in this film.”

In another post, Elvish expressed his gratitude for this new opportunity. He said, “Getting the chance to work with so many big stars in Malamaal Weekly 2 Paresh ji, Rajpal ji, Ritesh bhai, Raveena ma’am, Shilpa ma’am… I’ll learn so much from them. ?✨ I’m truly grateful for this opportunity. ❤️ Just hoping I can learn something from them and make you all feel proud of me! ?”

About Malamaal Weekly 2

Malamaal Weekly 2 is an upcoming Bollywood movie. It is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s hit 2006 film, Malamaal Weekly. This movie is known for its chaotic humour and quirky characters. The franchise features a star-studded ensemble of actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film will also mark YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Bollywood acting debut.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

