has been grabbing headlines for her toned figure and ripped abs in the recent months. In an interview to Hindustan Times, she has opened up about her transformation. It seems there is a lot more than what meets the eye. She says that that doesn't look like that every day. Shweta adds that it is lovely to hear compliments. "I shouldn't be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos," says the actress. She also states that the truth is her abs are defined for two days and she is bloated for the next four.

She further spoke about fitness and said that your body won't be ripped always, and it needs work every day. "People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results," states the Bigg Boss 4 winner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Last year, Shweta had written about her weight loss journey on Instagram. She had written, "Weight Loss! Phew… Weight loss is not easy…it's very hard!You need lot of dedication lot of self control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life,Who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape.. Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements ,following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia (sic)."