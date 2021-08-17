It's almost the end of the day, and we are here to update y'all with the trending TV news of the day. We saw a new poster release of an upcoming TV show, Indian Idol 12 which ended on Sunday night is still riding high on the audiences' minds, Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the TOP TV newsmakers of 16 August 2021 here: Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Anurag Basu talks about Shilpa Shetty's return to the show; says, 'We miss her a lot'

2 poster

The makers and channel dropped the first poster of and starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Like the OG poster, this one also contains the leads with green veggies in a grocery bag. Though the storyline is the same, the age group in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is surrounding the 30s. And the new poster has been well received by Disha and Nakuul's fans. The makers have introduced Disha as Priya and Nakuul as Ram. Check out the poster here: Also Read - Super Dancer 4: Alia Bhatt a part of the Kapoor family? Anurag Basu makes Karisma Kapoor seal her lips and how - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 promo

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati dropped a promo of the new season and the premiere date of the same. Superstar is returning to grill the contestants on the hot seat with his questions from 23rd August 2021. The tagline of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is 'Jawaab Aap Hi Ho'. Watch the emotional promo here: Also Read - Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021: Ludo, Sherni, Soorarai Pottru, The Great Indian Kitchen bag top nominations across multiple categories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

; Akshay-Kapil's masti

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to TV screens very soon. Yes, you read that right. The show is all set to premiere on 21st August 2021, which is just a couple of days away. The cast of Bell Bottom would be gracing the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and and Kapil Sharma would be in the mood for masti.

Check out their fun banter in the story here: Kapil Sharma REACTS to Akshay Kumar's shocking statement that he visits The Kapil Sharma Show to insult him

misses on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4

Shilpa Shetty has been an integral part of Super Dancer Chapter 4. However, after the recent controversy and her husband Raj Kundra's arrest, the actress has been keeping a low profile. She wants to be by her family's side in these tough times. And now, Anurag Basu, the co-judge on the show, revealed he has been missing Shilpa a lot on the sets of the show.

Check out the whole story here: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Anurag Basu talks about Shilpa Shetty's return to the show; says, 'We miss her a lot'

Indian Idol 12 finalists to grace the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4?

If reports are to be believed, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, and Mohd Danish will grace the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 in the upcoming week. Indian Idol 12 concluded with a bang on Sunday (15 August 2021).

Check out the whole story here: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and others to be the special guests in the upcoming episode?

Pawandeep Rajan's first feelings after winning Indian Idol 12

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.com, Pawandeep Rajan shared his experience of winning the Indian Idol 12 trophy. He said that he was not able to fathom anything at that moment. He was lifted off the stage as he was declared the winner. He added that it all felt like a dream for him.

Check out the story here: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan says he 'was not feeling very great' after getting the trophy – know why

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan to take contestants to

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.com, Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, revealed that he would be taking all his friends, co-contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya and Mohd Danish to Kedarnath.

Check out the whole story here: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan to go on a road trip with Arunita Kanjilal and others and you'd be surprised to know the place on his mind [Exclusive]