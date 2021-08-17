Hola friends, it's time to update y'all with the top trending TV news of the day. The audience is still having the hangover of Indian Idol 12 and it seems like it's not going to die down soon. Other than that, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Munmun Dutta and more have grabbed headlines. Check out the trending TV newsmakers of 17 August 2021 here: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nandamuri Balakrishna trolled for his comments on AR Rahman and Bharat Ratna, Pa.Ranjith talks about his research on Sarpatta Parambarai and more

Sidharth Shukla gets trolled

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was brutally trolled by social media users for his post extending solidarity with Afghanistan's people. He had shared a monochrome picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it saying that he was feeling sorry for the state of the country. Netizens slammed him for using his picture. Also Read - Fans trend 'Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna' after the Telugu star says he doesn't know who AR Rahman is and claims Bharat Ratna is equal to his father NTR's toenail

Nikki Tamboli considers as her sister

Bigg Boss 14 saw Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli being at loggerheads initially. However, soon they became fast friends. Now, they shared a very warm bond. In fact, Nikki often parties with Rubina and whenever they all are in town. She recently revealed that she gets elder sister vibes from her.

Pawandeep Rajan wants to sing for

Indian Idol 12 winner is currently dishing out interviews to various portals. And in one such interview, Pawandeep said that he wants to sing for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He also added that he wants to work with AR Rahman and Pritam.

Munmun Dutta to resume shooting for Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Munmun Dutta has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a while now. It was stated that the makers had purposely kept her out of the track due to the controversy that took place months ago. However, Munmun's on-screen husband, Iyer aka Tanuj Mahadhabde, had denied the same saying that he will soon resume shooting with her.

, celebrate Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar's birthday

Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle to wish and Sachin Pilgaonkar. The cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi had joined the celebrity at their home to celebrate the same it seems. "About last night.. #HAPPYBIRTHDAYMAA Love u to the moon and back... @supriyapilgaonkar. Happy birthday @sachin.pilgaonkar." He captioned his first post. He next shared a reel video of the cake cutting and tagged the birthday boy and girl. Check out the posts here:

's birthday bash

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya also celebrated her birthday (17 August). She had taken some time off and went to a resort kinda place with her gal pals where she had celebrated her birthday. Check out her reel video of cake cutting here: