Trending TV News Today: Netizens react to Shilpa Shetty's return to Super Dancer Chapter 4; Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya's transformation and more

Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty, Pawandeep Rajan and more, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the TV newsmakers of 18 August 2021 here: