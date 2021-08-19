Hola friends, it's time to update y'all on the top trending TV news of the day. Today, we saw resuming the shoot of Super Dancer Chapter 4, there were quite a few social media trends in the TV section and also some drastic transformation of Indian Idol 12 contestants and more. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the TV newsmakers of 18 August 2021 here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma lip-syncs FRIENDS' drunken Ross and it's the funniest thing on the internet today – watch video

Netizens react to Shilpa Shetty resuming shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4

Shilpa Shetty had been missing from a couple of episodes of Super Dancer Chapter 4 after her husband, Raj Kundra was arrested in July. Fans of the actress had been missing her on the show. And finally today, the Hungama 2 actress returned to the sets of Super Dance Chapter 4. Netizens reacted to the same. Some asked to her to be strong while some said that Raj Kundra destroyed her career.

Indian Idol 12 contestants meet

A couple of hours ago, had invited Indian Idol 12 contestants to his house for his birthday party. And thereupon, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and others met Salman Khan.

's drastic transformation

It seems like Smriti Irani aka Tulsi of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has lost some weight. The former actress and now-politician took to her social media handle and shared a collage of her selfies in which fans have noted her jawline.

Shehnaaz Gill to shake a leg with on the stage of Dance Deewane 3

Pictures have surfaced on social media wherein we can see Bigg Boss 13's heart, Shehnaaz Gill shaking a leg with Madhuri Dixit on the stage of Dance Deewane 3. She will be joined by none other than Sidharth Shukla. Various promos of the same are out too.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants upset with Nikki Tamboli

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have dropped a new promo in which we can see the rest of the contestants getting furious as Nikki refuses to do another stunt. Varun Sood lashes out at her and asks her to leave to show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma enacts a Ross Geller scene

Aishwarya Sharma loves to make reels when she is not working. And that's what she did this time around too. She enacted a drunken Ross Geller scene and it's a laugh riot.

Shweta Tiwari swears off negative roles

In a recent interview, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari who would soon make her web series debut revealed that she will no longer play negative roles on screen. And her reason for the same is shocking.

Pawandeep, Arunita and Shanmukha's makeover

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukha Priya attended the live launch of their Musical Series in the city a couple of hours ago. And boy of boy, they looked so different from what they looked in Indian Idol 12.

Barrister Babu in Love trends on Twitter

In the latest episode of Barrister Babu, we saw Aniruddh realising his love for Bondita. The way Pravisht Mishra has portrayed the emotions have won over the audience. Fans of Barrister Babu are loving the chemistry between Pravisht and Anchal Sahu. Check out some of their tweets here:

No but he was so happy that he cried. That’s so precious!! BARRISTER BABU IN LOVE #BarristerBabu pic.twitter.com/C1TfyCyYU1 — geela babu. (@taxiiisksksks) August 18, 2021

Finally our barrister babu is in love with her sakhi.I am very excited for upcoming episodes BARRISTER BABU IN LOVE

BARRISTER BABU IN LOVE#BarristerBabu #anchalsahu#anidita#anvisht pic.twitter.com/XYJwDO9ADG — Rudita_anvisht (@Rudhita4) August 18, 2021

he was so happy please and he was just laughing and doing a happy dance under the rain because we all know that anidita have a special connection when it comes to it ♡ i’m just sobbing to see him happy and awestruck by his khoobsurati ╥﹏╥ BARRISTER BABU IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/Nk2gjKaJSL — mahi? (@qurbaaneishq) August 18, 2021