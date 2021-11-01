It’s wedding season in the world of entertainment as well. After and , and Vicky Jain are reportedly getting married. The functions will happen December 12-14. Now, according to ETimes, it won’t be a destination wedding. The couple has finalised a 5-star hotel in Mumbai itself. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to tie the knot in December 2021, Akasa Singh evicted from Bigg Boss 15 and more

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been in a relationship since past four years. Ankita has been pretty open about her relationship with Vicky. She had recently shared a couple of videos on her Intagram. In one of the video, she could be seen kissing Vicky.

A few days ago, she shared a beautiful loved up image with Vicky. Her caption read, "Don't underestimate the beauty of gods love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine. #truestory."

Shaheer recently inadvertently revealed that Ankita is soon getting married to Vicky. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when the Manikarnika actress was asked about her wedding plan, she laughed it off. But Shaheer chipped in and instantly said, "Come on, you’re getting married!” Shocked Ankita told Shaheer to shut up and denied the news by saying, "Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that. I’m not doing anything, I’m starting something from February.”

Ankita was in a relationship with . While having an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, when Ankita was asked whether she missed SSR on the sets of Pavitra Rishta’s new season, the actress replied, "Not in the scenes. I am a very professional actor. I was prepared somewhere in my head that now I am going to act. You can't miss Sushant and work also. I had to put him aside because I can't work like that. So for me when I was shooting I was just in the scenes. But till today when I hear the title track of the show, I get goosebumps because that was our first meeting."