Anupamaa actress is one of the most popular actresses we have right now in India. Her show has been doing well consistently. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress has spoken about how her father Anil Ganguly, who is also a filmmaker, had to sell their house after a starrer got delayed. Rupali said that they had a middle-class house completely because her father at that time was more about the passion of making films rather than money. She added that people used to sell their houses to make movies and when a movie flopped, you sold the house.

Said Rupali, “Dad had made a film with Dharmendra. When it took three to four years to complete because papa's USP was making the films fast. Saaheb was made in 40 days. But this Dharmendra film that got delayed for four years, resulted in a massive loss for the family. But it's okay, whatever goes up has to come down too."

The actress also praised her father's upbringing. She opened up about how he had given her all the freedom that she had needed to excel in life.

Rupali was asked if her husband Ashwin K Verma had taken a break from his work so that she could do Anupamaa, Rupali revealed that she would not even make half the salary her husband would make, but despite knowing this, he had supported her. "For a man to do that for his wife so I get my due as an actor is a very big deal," said Rupali.