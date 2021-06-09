Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupama bids goodbye to Dr Advait; Kavya and Vanraj get into a heated argument

Anupamaa show has successfully managed to grab audiences' attention with its simple yet perfect storyline that showcases the strong bond of a family. The latest episode of Anupamaa was focused on Anupama and her health issues. But in the upcoming episode of the show, Anupamaa will be back to the resort for her recovery after surgery. The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned in their show to top the TRP charts. Also Read - Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara: Saanchi and Dhruv to face hurdles in their love story

Audiences will witness how the Shahs will arrange a sweet welcome for Anupama after her surgery. Anupama will return to her family, but Kavya will try to spoil her mood by insulting Anupamaa. Vanraj will lose his calm at Kavya for insulting Anupamaa. He tells Kavya to leave Anupama alone.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Shahs and Anupama will bid adieu to Dr. Advait and will head back to Ahmedabad. Kavya gets excited hearing the news of returning home but doubts whether Vanraj's family will accept her as their daughter-in-law?

On the other hand, Anupamaa will be seen getting emotional as she heads back to her home but now she is no longer part of the family post her divorce from Vanraj. What will happen next in Anupamaa? Will Anupamaa stay with her family post her divorce from Vanraj? Will Kavya make Shahs and Anupamaa's life hell? Stay tuned to Bollywoodlife.com for more updates.