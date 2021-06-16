Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupamaa challenges Kavya to become shrimati Kavya Vanraj Shah and fulfill all the duties as a wife

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anupama, Vanraj, and Kavya live under the same roof along with their family. Baa and Bapuji have divided the house legally between Vanraj, , and Anupamaa. Kavya gets upset seeing no one welcomed her into the house and is pampering Anupamaa. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Choti Sarrdaarni – which TV show’s wedding sequence impress you the most? Vote now

The next day, Kavya comes outside her room wearing her nightdress and the Shah family gets embarrassed. Anupama teaches Kavya that there is a place for every outfit to be worn. Vanraj taunts Anupamaa on preaching to Kavya about family and tells her that she has broken her family by herself. On the one side, Anupamaa takes care of her family's needs, while Kavya makes Vanraj eat packed food. Vanraj gets irked by eating Kavya's food and the two get into an argument as they cannot cope up with the pressure. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Shaheer Sheikh approached for Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Pearl V Puri gets bail, Nisha Rawal celebrates son Kavish's birthday and more

Kavya taunts Anupamaa to not prepare food for Vanraj as he is now her husband. Anupamaa tells Kavya that she has only given her Vanraj. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupamaa is all set to chase her new dreams; Kavya promises to ruin her happiness

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Kavya rejoins her work post marriage, while Vanraj is still looking out for a suitable job. On the other side Anupamaa performes all the household chores and finishes cooking for the entire family. Kavya concentrates on her make-up and her style. She gets back from her work and sees food already prepared by Anupamaa. Kavya gets happy seeing the food ready and goes towards it. However, Anupama asks Kavya to cook her food and also get all the necessary things needed for cooking.

Anupamaa taunts Kavya and tells her to turn Shrimati Kavya Vanraj Shah from Mrs. Kavya Vanraj Shah. Kavya gets irritated and furious after listening to Anupamaa. Will Kavya be able to handle her work and professional work? Will she become an ideal bahu just like Anupamaa? It would be interesting to see what happens next on the show. Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa only on Bollywoodlife.com.