Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupamaa is all set to chase her new dreams; Kavya promises to ruin her happiness

Well, the current plot of Anupamaa is getting murkier with each passing episode. The makers of the show are all set to add a major twist and turns in the upcoming episodes. Audiences will witness high voltage drama in the Shah family house. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw how Baa and Bapuji divided the house among 3 people - Vanraj, daughter and ex-daughter-in-law Anupama and told Anupamaa to stay with them. Kavya tries to instigate Vanraj against Anupamaa and Shah family. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey REVEALS he is upset about Apurva Agnihotri leaving the show

As Vanraj has no job, Kavya tells him to work at home. She tries to boss over Vanraj as he is not earring. On the other hand, Baa and Bapuji feel bad for their son. Meanwhile, Anupamaa cooks food for the entire family, and Kavya orders food from outside. Baa taunts her for not cooking food and making her son eat outside food. Kavya taunts Anupamaa and tells her to not cook food for Vanraj as he is not her husband anymore. Anupamaa tells Kavya that she knows that Vanraj is her husband as she gave him to her. Also Read - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did you notice these similarities between the two Top TV shows?

Kavya gets irritated with this decision and her plan of dominating the entire family gets wasted. She promises to ruin everyone's happiness and tries to make Anupamaa jealous by coming close to Vanraj. But Anupamaa does not let anything affect herself as she focuses on her new beginnings. Samar, Anupamaa, and Nandini plan to establish a dance academy. Anupamaa gets ready to chase her new dreams and gets excited. What will happen next? Will Vanraj get irritated with Kavya? Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa on Bollywoodlife.com. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Vanraj's blood boils at Kavya for THIS reason