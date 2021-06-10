Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Bapuji's major decision leaves Kavya angry

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on TV that has managed to grab audiences' attention with its simple storyline. The show has always topped the TRP charts. Audiences will witness major twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making viewers glued to their seats.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Shahs will move back to Ahmedabad. Anupama has recovered from her illness and is happy to be back with her family. Advait could not gift anything to Vanraj and Kavya, so he decides to decorate their car like a newly married couple. He even tells the couple to stay happy and not worry Anupama. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey shares the most horrifying experience of Vanraj's life involving Rakhi aka Tassnim Sheikh

The entire family reaches Ahmedabad when Bapuji stops them. He gives Vanraj and Kavya their wedding gift. Bapuji makes an important decision and declares that he has made three divisions of the house. He tells Vanraj one side is for him, the other for and the third is for Anupamaa. Kavya fumes with anger and feels insecure. Also Read - Anupamaa star Madalsa Sharma looks all pretty and happy as she chills with a friend at a spa session – view pics

Anupamaa tells Bapuji that she does not want anything, but he tells her to keep it. Bapuji tells everyone that Anupamaa will never be away from her family. Pakhi tells Anupamaa to promise that she will never leave them. On the other hand, Vanraj gets elated after hearing Bapuji's decision. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupama bids goodbye to Dr Advait; Kavya and Vanraj get into a heated argument

What will happen next in Anupamaa? Will Kavya lose her calm at Anupamaa and Shahs? Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa.