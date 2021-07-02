Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma shares how she deals with online trolling; 'somebody's insecurities cannot make me insecure'

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Panday in the lead is one of the most watched shows on the TV. It is the highest TRP raking shows with fans rooting over the storyline of the show. Madalsa Sharma plays a pivotal role in the show. It is her first show and she has been receiving praises for her acting chops. In her recent interview, she spoke about facing online trolls and how she deals with it. Also Read - Anupamaa: Tassnim Sheikh aka Rakhi looks hot in her bikini avatar as she takes a dip in the pool – view pics

In her recent interview with SpotboyE, Madalsa said, "Luckily, out of 100, 90% I get positive, 5 to 10% can be negative trolls. But, that does not ease the fact that I have so many people pouring out love to me. If there's good, there is a bad, good and devil so everything had negative and positive aspects. So, it doesn't bother me, somebody's insecurities can't make me feel insecure about myself."

The actress also spoke about co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Panday being at cold war. Over this, she rubbished all the reports saying that they shoot as a family. "I don't understand from where these rumours have come from at the first place. How weird it is to know that. We shoot like a family.. every single day we work together, we giggle, we eat together. When hard work is mistaken for these kinds of rumours, it's actually very hurtful for us," she was quoted saying. She did mention that she shares a very chilled equation with Rupali Ganguly and that nobody has any negative feelings for each other.

Madalsa had spoken to us EXCLUSIVELY and shared the same about cold war on sets. She had said, "There is no truth in these rumours. We have never heard of it. The whole cast is too mature to indulge in cold war or groupism. No discord has come to the notice of the channel. Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars. Something similar happened with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well."