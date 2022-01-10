Those who grew up in the 80s and 90s must be heartbroken. Bob Saget, known for playing single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House, passed away on Sunday at the age of 65. He was found dead in a Florida hotel room on January 9, 2022. After finding him in an unresponsive state, the hotel staff called the Sheriff's department. The official Twitter account of the Orange County (FL) Sheriff's Office took to Twitter to inform about his demise. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget,” read the tweet. Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' J-Hope flooded with weird photo requests, Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners and more

Several celebs have expressed their heartfelt tributes for the late actor. took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "End of an Era. Rest in power Bob Saget". shared a monochrome pic of the late actor and wrote, "The dad of the century. the dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle....and all of us too". On the other hand, shared his picture and added a heartbreak emoji. Sharing a pic of Bob on Twitter, actor Siddharth wrote, "Rest in peace #bobsaget. Thank you for the memories. What a lovely, lovely entertainer gone...too soon."

Rest in peace #bobsaget Thank you for the memories. What a lovely, lovely entertainer gone...too soon. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Fvqa5Oyhd — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

May his soul rest in peace.