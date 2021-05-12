Arrti Singh trolled for looking ‘scared’ while taking the COVID-19 vaccine – read reactions

The vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-44 opened on May 1 in many parts of India. So now, we can see pictures of many celebs getting their first dose. Even Arrti Singh posted some of them but little did she know she would be trolled. In the pictures, Arrti is looking scared. There are many people like her who are petrified of injections. Also Read - 5 bikini looks of Arti Singh in the Maldives that will make you envy her swimsuit wardrobe — view pics

Arrti wrote in her caption, "Scared of injections but do takeeeeeee it ... we need to fight this ..... first dose done @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making it happen .... @my_bmc thank u."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arrti singh (@artisingh5)

Some people on the internet felt that she was 'overacting'.

"Tattoo karwate waqt nahi pain hua aapko... Overacting ki dukaan," read a comment. "Nautanki sab ko dekh k.Stop publicity for each happening.Iske phele injection jo lagwaye hai unke videos kyu nhi upload kiye," wrote another user.

"Weren't you scared while having that bog tattoo on your hand???? OVERACTING KI DUKKAN," wrote a troll. One user said that she she might be getting paid for overacting. "Overacting keliye kitne paise mile apko.....Wahan logon ko Vaccine keliye Slot nahi mil raha aur app log yahan bakchodi kar rahe ho.... Tattoo banate waqt kuch nahi hua par Vaccine lagwane keliye dard ho raha hai .....m," the comment read.

Another user wrote, “Nautanki sab ko dekh k.Stop publicity for each happening.Iske phele injection jo lagwaye hai unke videos kyu nhi upload kiye.”

Well, it seems anyone can be trolled for anything these days on social media.