Asha Negi slams celebs for ‘overacting’ while taking the Covid-19 vaccine; Nia Sharma and other celebs react

With the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-44 opened on May 1 in many parts of India, we can now see pictures of many celebs getting their first dose. on Tuesday took a potshot at celebrities who make a big deal about posing for videos and pictures while getting vaccinated.

"To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos… yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (buddy, spreading awareness is a good thing but please cut down on the overacting, it gets annoying)!" Asha said in a note she posted on Instagram. She didn't take any names.

"Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing (people wonder if you took the videographer along or if the hospital provided one)?" read her caption.

Friends in the industry as well as fans loved her post.

"Someone said it!!" wrote Rahul Sharma said.

"Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko.. (who knows what else one will have to see next) @ashanegi," wrote, in response to Asha's post.

Meiyang Chang wrote, "Tu hamesha sach bol deti hai jaanemann (you always state facts)."

Other TV celebs including Anita Hasnandani, , Sanjeeda Shaikh and Heli Daruwala responded with laughter emojis.

In a past interview, Asha had has spoken about how she went into depression as a couple of her shows did not click with the audience. She also credited her ex-boyfriend for helping in that phase. Asha told Pinkvilla, "I used to eat a lot due to which I had gained a lot of weight. But thank god I was surrounded by good people including Rithvik Dhanjani who helped me come out of it. He guided me through all the ups and down."

