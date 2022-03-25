2 actress is one happy actress. And she should be. Her show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has completed 150 episodes. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy 150th episode to all of us!” On the other hand, her co-star shared a fan—made video. Have a look at their posts below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Karan Kundrra proves lucky for Lock Upp; Divya Agarwal on being part of Abhay 3; Netflix cancels Archive 81 and more

Happy 150th episode to all of us! ♥️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) March 25, 2022

Fans are also reacting on Disha's post. A tweet read, "Yayayayyyy Dishaa... All of you guys have done a great great job... The entire cast nd crew.. thank you for being the BALH2 family nd NaSha for being RaYa.. you guys are lovveee." Another one commented, "Happy happy 150th to you Disha, Nakuul & the whole cast & crew!" Have a look at some of their tweets below:

Happy happy 150th to you Disha, Nakuul & the whole cast & crew! ❤️ — Rach (@butterbeer2399) March 25, 2022

Yayayayyyy Dishaa... All of you guys have done a great great job... The entire cast nd crew.. thank you for being the BALH2 family nd NaSha for being RaYa.. you guys are lovveee❤️ — Yashasvi ✨ (@Yashu_birdie) March 25, 2022

Congratulations to both u and @NakuulMehta on 150th episode of #BadeAchheLagteHain2 .??. I love both of u❤️ best on screen couples? and u guys totally deserve the awards ?. — DennyCrane (@DennyCr44723055) March 25, 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiered on August 30, 2021.