and enjoyed a rabid fan-base when the first time they first appeared together on screen in the hugely popular TV soap, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, aired. Incidentally, the TV show also marked the small-screen debut of both actors and they hit it off instantly both as an onscreen pair as well as individual actors with the audience. Now, almost seven years after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara last aired on television, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are back together in another show that is being lauded by viewers for their infectious chemistry, 2, which has, subsequently, again contributed immensely to the popularity of the TV serial.

To gauge how it must feel to them to once again receive all that love and experience such a loyal fan-following, we put Nakuul Mehta on the hot seat during an exclusive interview for his upcoming web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2, and asked him to profess his feelings for his and the fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The star, being the darling of his fans, certainly didn't disappoint.

Opening up on what it mean to both him and Disha Parmar, Nakuul said, "To be honest, we should take some credit for it (the chemistry) because it has helped us make a good show. I think, I never take the audience's love for granted. I think if the show deserves it, if we deserve it, we get it (love from the audience). I never ask for people to keep loving me or to give my show love. I think, if it's deserving of your time because today, spending half an hour of your time to watch your show is a big thing since time is money. They're giving you their attention, a part of their life because of which your show runs, so I don't take that for granted. But, I feel I'm also working hard for it, so I take some credit for it. I mean, both Disha and me, like, we've done our job, so we also deserve it."

Nakuul Mehta will next be seen in Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 alongside Anya Singh, , , Niki Walia, Deepti Bhatnagar and Jaaved Jaaferi. It streams from 29th April onward on ZEE5.