Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: New character's entry irks Ram-Priya's fans; point out BIG editing goof-up – view tweets

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer TV show is going to see a new twist. After the Vedika revelation and the Mahendra Sood revelation, it's time for the audience to face Ram's past. The demise of his father. Ram believes that his father's death was an accident. However, it seems a new entry will spice up the drama in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Piyush Sahdev is going to enter the show as Krish. And the new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has caught the attention of the fans. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding sangeet: Bride's emotional performance, Neetu Kapoor's tribute to Rishi Kapoor – Exciting deets here [EXCLUSIVE]
In the promo, we see Ram coming face-to-face with Krish who pretends to be his driver. While the promo focuses on Ram and Krish and their chat, there's an editing goof up that has not gone unnoticed. Oriya's face flashes in the middle of the scene. And fans were quick to notice and point it out. Moreover, some of the fans were expecting that Ram and Priya will now have a breather for themselves. They will grow close and eventually confess their feelings for one another. Also Read - Mandana Karimi-Saisha Shinde, Mallika Sherawat-Vijay Singh and more reality TV show contestants caught KISSING on camera
But with the entry of Krish and his connection with Ram's father's accident has left fans wondering if RaYa's love story will progress as smoothly. Reports had stated that Piyush will play Priya's friend in the show. He is a happy-go-lucky character. Some fans feel that they would get to see a jealousy track between Ram and Priya. Well, check out the Twitter reactions below: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Shilpa Shetty's REACTION to the couple's wedding is going VIRAL for THIS reason
Recently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans expressed their anger when Ram decided to forgive Priya for hiding the fact that Mahendra Sood tried to kill him. It so happened that Ram understood that Mahendra blackmailed Priya. When everyone questioned Priya for the same, Ram took a stand for her. Fans felt that Priya should have complained against Mahendra Sood in the first go.
