Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: New character's entry irks Ram-Priya's fans; point out BIG editing goof-up – view tweets

2 upcoming twist: and starrer TV show is going to see a new twist. After the Vedika revelation and the Mahendra Sood revelation, it's time for the audience to face Ram's past. The demise of his father. Ram believes that his father's death was an accident. However, it seems a new entry will spice up the drama in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. is going to enter the show as Krish. And the new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has caught the attention of the fans. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding sangeet: Bride's emotional performance, Neetu Kapoor's tribute to Rishi Kapoor – Exciting deets here [EXCLUSIVE]

In the promo, we see Ram coming face-to-face with Krish who pretends to be his driver. While the promo focuses on Ram and Krish and their chat, there's an editing goof up that has not gone unnoticed. Oriya's face flashes in the middle of the scene. And fans were quick to notice and point it out. Moreover, some of the fans were expecting that Ram and Priya will now have a breather for themselves. They will grow close and eventually confess their feelings for one another. Also Read - Mandana Karimi-Saisha Shinde, Mallika Sherawat-Vijay Singh and more reality TV show contestants caught KISSING on camera

But with the entry of Krish and his connection with Ram's father's accident has left fans wondering if RaYa's love story will progress as smoothly. Reports had stated that Piyush will play Priya's friend in the show. He is a happy-go-lucky character. Some fans feel that they would get to see a jealousy track between Ram and Priya. Well, check out the Twitter reactions below: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Shilpa Shetty's REACTION to the couple's wedding is going VIRAL for THIS reason

I think this new guy is gonna push all the right buttons in Ram, unintentionally. Probs will bring out his past insecurities re Vedu and Shashi (unless Dhond sisters iska total flop na karde) #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Zee (@zee_t97) April 12, 2022

Woh sab toh thik hai lekin Priya ka frame kyu beech me aa gaya ??‍♀️

Kaisi khatarnak editing hai yeh ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/e0GaqSe4hV — Faith ❤️ (@KrummYummWatch) April 12, 2022

What's with the editing?

Mana Priya Ram k dil mein...but ye Bina bole frame me kha se aa gyi?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 https://t.co/xpNftxnF2Q — ????? (@vibhaa08) April 12, 2022

i am already annoyed by this new dude ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/XBhI9sl3Ex — ???ᑌᵐＮ ? (@roohvarz) April 12, 2022

Krish ke peeche krishna ji ka bg laga diya!!! Kyu mythological banane par tule hue ho!?!?!? ???#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/4WK7p9rTea — Aayushi (@Kaahaniwali_) April 12, 2022

#BadeAchheLagteHain2 Editors after yesterday episode, working so hard to give the right flashbacks at right time."somewhat" pic.twitter.com/NZLe0WQeHj — InitiatorPriya_DoerPiya (@BechareRajaBabu) April 12, 2022

Dhond sisters being two mythological..

Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram ke baad.. Krishna BG.

Gazab#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — InitiatorPriya_DoerPiya (@BechareRajaBabu) April 12, 2022

I was thinking the same. And his first scene is of driver(saarthi). Buss Ramayan n Mahabharat sab daal denge.. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Socialme85 (@socialme85) April 12, 2022

Why is Ram discussing such sensitive matter in such detail with driver? Why does he not do anything even after knowing he is an impersonator? When he already had an attempt at his life Why is Priya safeguarding a random number plate as if it's gold plated?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Vaishnavi (@Vaishnavikc) April 12, 2022

I get the feeling that this new guy (Krish) has been brought in as a replacement (hopefully temporary) to Brinda … hope his track is not too long, and that he doesn’t interfere with R-P at all! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — peace1125 (@1125shm) April 12, 2022

Our 39 year old genius (55.185) is a successful businessman just sat in a car w/o realising it wasn't his driver then went on and had a full fledge convo about personal stuff with him.. Wah @MuktaDhond #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Bookworm (@Live_to_read_) April 12, 2022

Ok

So new track is start

Bhool jao ab ram or Priya ki kahani#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — R Sharma (@mr_rsharmaji) April 12, 2022

Ram kapoor toh pakka jealous feel karega, kyunki ye Priya se taller hai???#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Preeti (@preeti_7038) April 12, 2022

Beech me priya ko dikhane ka kya matlab,koi samjhayega??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/y238GseLfq — Hua Ya Nahi (@SingleSlit) April 12, 2022

Recently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans expressed their anger when Ram decided to forgive Priya for hiding the fact that Mahendra Sood tried to kill him. It so happened that Ram understood that Mahendra blackmailed Priya. When everyone questioned Priya for the same, Ram took a stand for her. Fans felt that Priya should have complained against Mahendra Sood in the first go.