Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: New character's entry irks Ram-Priya's fans; point out BIG editing goof-up – view tweets

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming: Piyush Sahdev is all set to enter Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya's (Disha Parmar) story. RaYa fans are wondering when they will get a proper romance story of Ram and Priya.