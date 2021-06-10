Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actress Aishwarya Sharma was part of this popular show; read deets inside

TV actress Aishwarya Sharma who is currently seen essaying the lead role of Paakhi in the popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has now become a household name. Her on-screen avatar has managed to grab audiences' attention and receive appreciation for her exceptional performance on the show. Currently, the viewers are witnessing the love triangle between Sai, Virat, and Paakhi on the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Sayi reveals Virat and Pakhi's past in front of the family; leaves Chavan nivas

Did you know, that before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Aishwarya was previously a part of a popular television show Meri Durga? In that show, Aishwarya played the role of Amrita Choudhary and was praised for her character.

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Virat had promised Paakhi that he will never give a special place in his heart to anyone. But he still decided to tie the knot with Sai and has now fallen in love with her. Meanwhile, Paakhi has not moved on in her life and feels lonely. She tries her level best to get Virat's attention but fails miserably.