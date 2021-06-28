Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Aasif Sheikh opens up on Shilpa Shinde and Saumya Tandon leaving the show

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most popular shows on Indian TV. It is also one of the longest running shows. As you might be aware, both the female leads of the show have been replaced, first and, recently, Saumya Tandon. Two lead actresses quitting a show one by one - does it affect the mindset of the actors who are still associated with the show? Also Read - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: From Aasif Sheikh to Nehha Pendse — Here's how much the star cast of the popular sit-com charge per day

Aasif Sheikh, who plays character of Vibhuti Mishra replied, "Whatever be the reasons, we as professionals must respect the person and their decision. It is natural to feel sad when people leave the show. We share a bond given the amount of time we spend with our co-actors, on-screen and off-screen. With new entries, the team adapts to them as well. The mindset is always optimistic, friendly and happy whenever we have a new member in the team. It brings a certain freshness to the storyline as well."

Has life changed after the massive success of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai?

"I have had a streak of great hit shows even before Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. But yes, as the show's popularity soared, so did the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. I have been a part of the entertainment industry for close to 37 years. From plays to Bollywood and then television, it has been a rollercoaster ride for me. I have had my share of ups and downs. More than cinema, television has given me immense love, recognition and affection, making me a household name. I owe it to various producers and especially to all my viewers and fans, who have consistently supported and appreciated me at every step," Aasif concluded.

The actor also spoke about how the Coronavirus pandemic changed him as a person. "These challenging times have made us realise the importance of having a family and valuing their presence in our lives at every step, cherishing beautiful moments and building stronger bonds. I've been spending quality time with family and engaging in fun and recreational activities, having long conversations over tea time, which I could not do earlier owing to my tight shoot schedules," the actor said.

