Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is one of the prettiest celebs we have. She took to social media to share two pics in which she is looking really gorgeous. One of the pics shows her posing in front of her mirror. Her caption read, "Beware ! The person in the mirror is hotter than they appear." Have a look at her post below:

Beware ! The person in the mirror is hotter than they appear ??

.#nikkitamboli ♥️? pic.twitter.com/63DA6tFSAp — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) April 7, 2022

Fans are reacting on her post. A user wrote, "Both mirror and we are not able to handle the hotness ? The mirror is broken." Another one commented, "Stunning diva." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Stunning diva ? — ?SR|LÃTHÃ SH€TT¥? (@srilathashetty6) April 7, 2022

Both mirror and we are not able to handle the hotness ?

The mirror is broken ? — Sai Muppidi (@SaiMuppidi5) April 7, 2022

Waiting for your MV with Shaheer ? — Sneha (@Sneha90509801) April 7, 2022

Nikki was seen with Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal on The Khatra Khatra Show. She was asked if she wanted to go on a date with him. She said that she rather wants to marry him. It left him blushing.