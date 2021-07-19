Bigg Boss 15: After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, these two Bollywood directors being considered to host the OTT version?

The buzz around Bigg Boss 15 is immense. Fans are desperately wanting to know more details about the upcoming season. From the contestants to the host, Bigg Boss fans are waiting with bated breath to get some update. The bonus is that the show is going to premiere first on OTT platform - VOOT for a few weeks before it goes on Television. While it is given that will be hosting the show on TV, several reports about the OTT host are doing the rounds. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Arjun Bijlani confirms being approached for Bigg Boss 15, Aditya Srivastava aka Inspector Abhijeet on CID's return and more

The latest buzz is that Bollywood directors and are in the consideration to host the OTT version of Bigg Boss 15. A SpotboyE report states that it was Rohit Shetty who was first approached to host the show. The director already hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi for the channel and has appeared quite a few times on Bigg Boss. So it comes as a no surprise that he was reportedly among the chosen ones. However, the report states that due to date issues, Rohit won't be able to host Bigg Boss 15. Next, Farah Khan was approached to host the OTT version of Bigg Boss 15 but there is no confirmation on anything as yet. Farah Khan has confessed that she is a big fan of the show and follows every season dedicatedly in the past.

Earlier, it was being speculated that Bigg Boss 13's hit pair, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are being considered to host the premiere of Bigg Boss 15 on VOOT. It was only after the official Twitter handle of VOOT dropped a hint about their upcoming collaboration with SidNaaz that these speculations started doing the rounds of social media. SidNaaz fans were quite excited and predicted that they may host the premiere of the show.