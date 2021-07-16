Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to host the show's OTT premiere? Fans can't keep calm as VOOT drops the hint

After the successful run of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14, fans of the controversial show are now looking forward to its 15th season. The buzz around it is pretty intense as this time the structure is a little different. The show will first premiere on OTT for six week before moving to Television. While will be the host and dost as the show starts on TV, we wonder who will hold the fort as it appears on VOOT. Well, go no further as we may have an answer. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rahul Vaidya shares an update on his Shaadi prep, Ronit Roy DENIES being approached for Anupamaa and more

As per the latest tweet made by VOOT, Bigg Boss 13's hit pair, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill maybe hosting the show. Or they may be the ones to launch the show on VOOT. Fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz are already on moon thinking that they will get to see them together again. The tweet made by the official handle of VOOT read, "Haye, kasam lage, hum toh bahot excited hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you... Can you guess what we're upto and who is the couple? (Find hint in the hashtags) We're so excited to tell you, stay tuned for the BIG reveal." The hashtag had SidNaaz in it and all their fans have gone crazy. Some of them are recalling the old moments of SidNaaz from Bigg Boss 13 while some are threatening to report the handle if there is a big 'Popat' coming ahead. The comments are filled with hilarious memes too that will leave you laughing hard. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Following Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's footsteps, Pankit Thakker wants to participate with his wife in Salman Khan's show to save his marriage

Haye, kasam lage, hum toh bahot excited hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you ? Can you guess what we're upto and who is the couple? ? (Find hint in the hashtags ??‍♀️) We're so excited to tell you, stay tuned for the BIG reveal.#Voot #SidNaaz #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/hxI63ufTkr — Voot (@justvoot) July 14, 2021

My Guesses 1. #SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill may launch or co-host #BBOttOnVoot 2. #Voot must have bought the rights of #JabSidNaazMet movie to release on its channel to avoid any copyright issue 3. It may be just another post to gain engagement from #SidNaaz fans i.e POPAT — Amarjit (@asaikhom1) July 14, 2021

jinko nai pata pyare bacho me bata du , @justvoot pe BIG BOSS OTT ane wala hai nd #SidNaaz usko host karenge!!

Can't wait ?? — AKSHUU❤️? // SidNaaz kii Coca Cola ? (@SidNaazFanGirl4) July 14, 2021

Agar Ye Jhoot Nikla Tho Mein Aake Tera Mu Thoddungi ? Please @justvoot Baby Don’t Play With Our Emotionas Dear ? pic.twitter.com/D2p4lCRsIT — Prathima Basavaraju (@PrathimaBasava1) July 14, 2021

Please temme 'the movie' is just a random jargon you used and this is about BB15 OTT. ? — ? ?? (@BiggBossTw) July 14, 2021

Meanwhile, SidNaaz hit headline recently after Sidharth Shukla slammed some fake news around their spilt. He made a cryptic post that read, "Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all."