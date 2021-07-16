Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to host the show's OTT premiere? Fans can't keep calm as VOOT drops the hint

The buzz around Bigg Boss 15 just got intense as VOOT dropped a major hint about its premiere on OTT. Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are expected to host the premiere and fans can't keep calm'