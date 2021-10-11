When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. That’s exactly what happened in the first half of 2021-2022. While the reality was grim (Covid and lockdowns), the reality shows kept us entertained. Now, it’s time for you to vote for the best one in this #BLBestOf6 category. There are quite a few options so make sure you make the best show win. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Pankaj Tripathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Arvind Swami and more – vote for the Best Supporting Male Actor Hindi in the first half of 2021
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was quite entertaining. The completion was tough and Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season. Divyanka Tripathi was the runner up. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Nimisha Sajayan, Shruti Haasan, Rashmika Mandanna and more – vote for the Best South Actress in the first half of 2021
Indian Idol 12
Indian Idol 12 was perhaps one of the longest seasons of the singing reality show. It also had its share of controversies. Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar made surprising revelations about the show and said that he was paid by the makers to only say good things about the contestants. It got many reactions for netizens and other celebs. Also Read - #BLBestof6: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more – vote for the Best TV Show in the first half of 2021
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13
Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with its new season this year. We saw some changes in the fastest fingers first part and it was also good to see limited people in the audience. Amitabh Bachchan was in good form as always.
Dance Deewane 3
Dance Deewane 3 was one of the most popular reality shows of the year. Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Kahitan, and Tushar Kalia were seen as the judges of the show which witnessed some wonderful performances.
Super Dancer 4
Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu were seen as the judges of this dance reality show. Shilpa was recently in the news after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing porn films.
Bigg Boss OTT
The makers came up with a mini version of Bigg Boss in the form of Bigg Boss OTT. Hosted by Karan Johar, Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat made headlines for their relationship.
So, which is your favourite reality show? Vote below and let us know:
