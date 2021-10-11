When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. That’s exactly what happened in the first half of 2021-2022. While the reality was grim (Covid and lockdowns), the reality shows kept us entertained. Now, it’s time for you to vote for the best one in this #BLBestOf6 category. There are quite a few options so make sure you make the best show win. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Pankaj Tripathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Arvind Swami and more – vote for the Best Supporting Male Actor Hindi in the first half of 2021

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11



Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was quite entertaining. The completion was tough and emerged as winner of the season. was the runner up. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Nimisha Sajayan, Shruti Haasan, Rashmika Mandanna and more – vote for the Best South Actress in the first half of 2021

Indian Idol 12



Indian Idol 12 was perhaps one of the longest seasons of the singing reality show. It also had its share of controversies. ’s son made surprising revelations about the show and said that he was paid by the makers to only say good things about the contestants. It got many reactions for netizens and other celebs. Also Read - #BLBestof6: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more – vote for the Best TV Show in the first half of 2021

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13



Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with its new season this year. We saw some changes in the fastest fingers first part and it was also good to see limited people in the audience. was in good form as always.

Dance Deewane 3



Dance Deewane 3 was one of the most popular reality shows of the year. , Shashank Kahitan, and Tushar Kalia were seen as the judges of the show which witnessed some wonderful performances.

Super Dancer 4



, Geeta Kapur and were seen as the judges of this dance reality show. Shilpa was recently in the news after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing porn films.

Bigg Boss OTT



The makers came up with a mini version of Bigg Boss in the form of Bigg Boss OTT. Hosted by , Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. and Raqesh Bapat made headlines for their relationship.

So, which is your favourite reality show? Vote below and let us know: