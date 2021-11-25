Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: John Abraham breaks down in front of Amitabh Bachchan; leaves Satyameva Jayate 2 co-star Divya Khosla Kumar emotional

In tomorrow's Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, we will see John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar promoting Satyameva Jayate 2. John will be seen crying in front of Big B. Watch the video...