This Shaadaar Shukravaar in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, we will see and promoting their film Satyameva Jayate 2. The action hero looked extremely dapper in a black shirt and denim. His gorgeous on-screen leading lady, Divya Khosla Kumar complimented him really well in a neon saree. and Johan Abraham shared some fun moments on the stage on KBC 13. John who is an avid football enthusiast and player showed some tricks with a ball on stage, Big B tried to spin the ball on his finger like John but failed. His goofiness left Divya in splits of laughter. Also Read - 3 in 1: From Saif Ali Khan to Hrithik Roshan – 10 actors who played triple roles like a pro

Being an action star, John also threw some punches around much to the veteran superstar's surprise. We also saw the New York actor flaunting his washboard abs in front of the audience who chanted his name in unison. The actor teased him saying that only women were chanting his name. Later, we saw John sharing an anecdote from the past which involved with whom John worked in , Dostana. He said, "Dhoom ke baad main aapke ghar aaya that, motorcycle pe. Aapne bola Abhishek ko encourage mat karna haan. Jab Abhishek neeche aaya, aapne bola 'wow what a bike!' (After Dhoom I came to your place on a motorcycle. You asked me not to encourage Abhishek. Later, when Abhishek came down you looked at my bike and exclaimed 'Wow! what a bike!')" This cracked up the Mayday actor and the actress-producer in laughter. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan gets yelled at by a contestant; Big B extends his apology – watch

However, the action star was later seen crying a pool of tears in front of Amitabh Bachchan. The host had also turned emotional and so did the Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo actress. Watch the video here: Also Read - Trending South news today: Jr NTR reveals RRR experience, Ponniyin Selvan release date out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was never Naga Chaitanya's first choice and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, the film is written and directed by Milap Zaveri. It is scheduled for release on 25th November, that is, tomorrow. Apart from John and Divya, the film also stars , , , Sahil Vaid, Daya Shankar Pandey to name a few.