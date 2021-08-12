Malaika Arora wants to become a mom again, this time to a daughter

Malaika Arora is one of the coolest and hottest B-Town mommies ever. She is a mother to an 18-year-old boy, Arhaan whom she shares with actor . The actress recently revealed that she sometimes discusses the adoption of a child with her son. It all began with Malaika turning emotional after watching Florina Gogoi, a contestant in Super Dancer Chapter 4, perform on stage. The actress just couldn't stop gushing over her so much so that she wished she had a daughter. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Babil Khan and more – Are you ready for the next generations of Khans? – view pics

So, while talking to ETimes, Malaika Arora said, "For any mother, it's so beautifully overwhelming to be around kids. Florina tugged at my heartstrings. Her performance and the way she is struck a chord with me deep down. I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter."

Malaika added how she has a girl-sibling herself. And after seeing Florina's performance, the actress wished she had a daughter whom she could dress up and do all silly things. She was asked since there are a lot of options for the celebrities such as surrogacy and adoption. Talking about the same, she said, "So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it's really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives." Malaika also added, "I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans."

Malaika Arora is currently busy with India's Best Dancer and she recently made an appearance in Bigg Boss OTT's premiere night. She is currently dating .