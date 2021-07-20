Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Roshan bhabhi aka Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal RESUMES shooting after 3 months; shares Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's reaction

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved TV shows of all time. It has an ensemble cast and each of the characters from the show has a separate fan base. And despite having an ensemble cast, it is not difficult to miss if one or the other characters goes missing from episodes. And that's what happened when Roshan bhabhi aka Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had taken a break from the show due to health issues. The actress resumed shooting on Sunday (18th July 2021). And Jennifer's happiness knew no bounds. The actress gushed about meeting the cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after a break and even spoke about how she reunited with her besties on the sets and aka Jethalal's reaction to knowing that she had not been shooting for the last 3 months. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar – 9 unknown facts about the actors that'll blow your mind

While talking to the ETimes, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said, "It was good meeting everyone. The actors on the sets warmly welcomed me back because I was meeting them after more than three and a half months. They all kept asking me questions if I was doing well, and about the pain in my leg. When I am around we have a lot of fun and we do a lot of masti so when they all saw me they were like now we will have fun. I felt really good being again on set, meeting everyone. Especially with my three best buddies from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah like aka Bhide and Sonali Joshi aka Madhvi and Ambika Rajankar aka Komal. We had so much to talk about and we chatted a lot. Ballu ji aka Balwinder, who plays my onscreen husband even though he was very happy to see me back. It was fun."

She also shared Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's reaction when she revealed that she wasn't shooting for 3 months. She said, "It was great meeting Dilip sir also, he was not aware that I was away for three-and-a-half months from the show and when he came to know about it, he was surprised. We usually have lunch together. Yesterday, Mandar, Dilip sir and I had lunch together as Sonalika had already had her food. Usually, Amit Bhatt, Tanmay Vakeria and others also join for lunch, but not everyone was shooting. We three had lunch together. I was in touch with others on and off, but with sir, I had no contact except for his birthday. I talk with his wife. I usually talk with all animated gestures and in a dramatic manner so he enjoys listening to my stories. We spoke about their outdoor shoots and all. So while chatting he asked me what all I did in my break and I told him that I enjoyed my time and watched a lot of TV. I told him that I watched television so much that I haven't watched it in the last 15 years. I had nothing much to do. I felt very different and good. I enjoyed it a lot."