Indian Idol 12's judge Anu Malik gets brutally trolled by netizens for copying Israel's national anthem – view tweets 

Indian Idol 12's judge and music composer is being brutally trolled on social media by netizens. And it is connected with the Olympics that are being held in Tokyo. No, it is not his comments on any athlete or something but rather for copying music. So, Israel's gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a Gold Medal and Israel's national anthem was played after he was presented with the medal. And a netizen pointed out the familiarity of the music with Anu Malik's composition of Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Diljale. "The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song.. Mera Mulk Mera Desh?? Or is it just me?" the Twitter user tweeted out with the video of the Olympic clip. Check it out below: Also Read - Say What! THIS Telugu biggie to take on Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR at the box office? Here's what we know

The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song.. Mera Mulk Mera Desh?? Or is it just me? https://t.co/mwf2IzoKR0 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 1, 2021

One of the social media users took a jibe at Anu Malik and called him a time traveller. He shared the picture of Hatikvah who had first sung the song in 1870. He tweeted out pictures of Anu Malik and Hatikvah and wrote, "Anu Malik is time traveler. He was borne in 1870, first sang ‘Hatikvah’ in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as national anthem in 1948. Below first is pic of Anu Malik dated somewhere between 1870-1940 and second dated 2020." Check out the tweet here: Also Read - From the emergence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda to being offered the role of the hero's brother – Chunky Panday lists 5 reasons for his setback after 5 hits in a row [EXCLUSIVE]

Anu Malik is time traveler.

He was borne in 1870, first sang ‘Hatikvah’ in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as national anthem in 1948.

Below first is pic of Anu Malik dated somewhere between 1870-1940 and second dated 2020. https://t.co/ulY0nPFmz6 pic.twitter.com/VsGEuTa0pQ — The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) August 1, 2021

A music enthusiast further highlighted the history of music saying, "Anu Malik copied the opening bars from Hatikvah, which in turn was copied from a Romanian Folk song which owes its origin to an Italian 16th century folk tune “La Mantovana”." Check out his tweet here: Also Read - Happy Friendship Day 2021: From Salman Khan-Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt to Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday-Shanaya Kapoor, these Bollywood stars redefined friendship beyond words – watch video

Anu Malik copied the opening bars from Hatikvah, which in turn was copied from a Romanian Folk song which owes its origin to an Italian 16th century folk tune “La Mantovana” https://t.co/phOiprDBlM — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) August 1, 2021

Now, netizens are trolling Anu Malik by sharing videos from Indian Idol audition days wherein he was trolled by an auditioner who sang in his style while leaving the auditorium. Check out more tweets by the trolls here:

This legend had a way better instinct for Anu Malik years ago. pic.twitter.com/J5xYeTwP9L — Shantanu Dwivedi (@Shantan21125143) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik after watching Israeli National Anthem being played on TV - pic.twitter.com/DfCoUeq2ZR — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik after copying national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh: pic.twitter.com/Y03OgBpUbP — Mehul Beniwal (@MehulBeniwal) August 1, 2021

arre Anu Malik ne Israel ka national anthem 1996 me hi chura liya tha????‍♂️

Legend ????????? pic.twitter.com/EOj83LzwyR — śambít 2.O (@aur_bataaao) August 1, 2021

When Anu Malik start to compose new Song

Le indian: pic.twitter.com/uNirlg3LH7 — बाबू भाई (@pritesh4532) August 2, 2021

Anu Malik made 1 billion people fool for complete 25 years and no one realised it , ek Gold medal to Anu Malik ka bhi banata hain — trollpool (@niralsoni) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik while composing new song pic.twitter.com/4QBDX5xBP0 — KANCH (@smilee_please) July 27, 2021

When Fans came to Know the Song of The Movie Diljale ?Mera Mulk Mera Des? Composed by Anu Malik was Inspired by Israel's National Anthem,Fans to #AnuMalik ? pic.twitter.com/jvt4AiWNne — Tadkamarkey 2.0 ?? (@AnilPil63050188) August 1, 2021

Everytime a country wins Gold ? at Olympics and its National Anthem plays

Anu Malik ?? pic.twitter.com/CUnwY5rRME — Dr. Manita V (@DrManita) August 1, 2021

We wonder how Anu Malik will respond to this.