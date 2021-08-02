Indian Idol 12's judge Anu Malik gets brutally trolled by netizens for copying Israel's national anthem – view tweets 

Indian Idol 12's judge and music composer Anu Malik is being brutally trolled on social media by netizens. And it is connected with the Olympics that are being held in Tokyo. No, it is not his comments on any athlete or something but rather for copying music. So, Israel's gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a Gold Medal and Israel's national anthem was played after he was presented with the medal. And a netizen pointed out the familiarity of the music with Anu Malik's composition of Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Diljale. "The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song.. Mera Mulk Mera Desh?? Or is it just me?" the Twitter user tweeted out with the video of the Olympic clip. Check it out below: Also Read - Say What! THIS Telugu biggie to take on Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR at the box office? Here's what we know
One of the social media users took a jibe at Anu Malik and called him a time traveller. He shared the picture of Hatikvah who had first sung the song in 1870. He tweeted out pictures of Anu Malik and Hatikvah and wrote, "Anu Malik is time traveler. He was borne in 1870, first sang 'Hatikvah' in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as national anthem in 1948. Below first is pic of Anu Malik dated somewhere between 1870-1940 and second dated 2020." Check out the tweet here:
A music enthusiast further highlighted the history of music saying, "Anu Malik copied the opening bars from Hatikvah, which in turn was copied from a Romanian Folk song which owes its origin to an Italian 16th century folk tune "La Mantovana"." Check out his tweet here:
Now, netizens are trolling Anu Malik by sharing videos from Indian Idol audition days wherein he was trolled by an auditioner who sang in his style while leaving the auditorium. Check out more tweets by the trolls here:
We wonder how Anu Malik will respond to this.
